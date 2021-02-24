Day 1 Recap
800 free relay: Iowa State finished the race with its seventh best performance in the program history the team of Lucia Rizzo, Brinley Horras, Kennedy Tranel and Ashley Bengtson getting fourth place in the 800 free with their time of 7:20.99.
200 medley relay: The team of Emily Haan, Paige Hanley, Wyli Erlechman and Martha Haas posted a season best 1:41.07, finishing fourth place in 200 medleys for the Cyclones.
After day one, Iowa State is currently tied-for-third place in the Big 12 Championship.
Day 2: Prelims begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow and finals start at 6 p.m.
