Iowa State replaced a member of its staff Friday by hiring David Land to be its new strength coach, replacing Pete Link who left to pursue other opportunities.
Land has worked with Head Coach Steve Prohm before when the two coached together at Murray State for two years.
Land spent his last two seasons with Wofford and Virginia Tech respectively. Land has been with numerous winning teams and has seen a lot of success at his many positions.
Iowa State is looking for a boost as the Cyclones went a pedestrian 12-20 last season and have already lost six players for various reasons after the conclusion of the season.
