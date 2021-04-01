Head Coach Martin Smith will split his team Friday and Saturday and send them to two different meets. Some of the athletes will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete in the Hayward Premier Meet, and the rest will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to run in the Florida Relays.
Both meets will feature some of the nation's best programs. At the Hayward Premier Meet, No. 12 BYU and No. 10 Oregon will be suiting up to compete. Then, at the Florida Relays, No. 22 Auburn, No. 18 Clemson and No. 14 Mississippi State will all be making the trip to Gainesville to run.
Iowa State is sending some of their best distance runners to Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
Highlighting the running events for the men are Wesley Kiptoo and Edwin Kurgat in the men's 10,000-meter run invite.
Kiptoo currently sits at the the top spot in Iowa State history in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 27:37.29.
Although the 10,000-meter run is not Kurgat's specialty, he is not far outside of the top 10 in the Cyclone record books with a personal best of 29:31.98 set back in 2019.
Coming into the meet, Kiptoo sits at the No. 1 seed followed by Kurgat at the No. 2 seed. The men's 10,000-meter run invite is set to kick off at 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Junior Callie Logue will also be making the trip to Eugene to run in the women's 10,000-meter run invite.
Logue is one of the best to ever run for Smith, and this will be her second 10,000-meter race of the season.
Her personal best of 32:19.37 at The Track Meet was good enough to put her at the No. 4 spot all-time in Iowa State history.
The women's 10,000-meter invite is scheduled to start at 8:40 p.m.
In Gainesville, Florida, the Gators are coming off of two NCAA leading performances in their most recent meet.
Last Saturday at the FSU Relays, redshirt freshman Joseph Fahnbulleh ran a 10.08 in the men's 100-meter dash, which puts him at the No. 1 spot in the NCAA as of right now.
In addition to No. 1 in the NCAA, Fahnbulleh currently sits at No. 6 in the world.
Another Gator to set a new leading mark in the NCAA this season is redshirt senior Natricia Hooper.
Hooper now leads the nation in the triple jump after posting 13.63 meters last Saturday at the FSU Relays. Her new personal best also puts her at the No. 4 spot in school history.
