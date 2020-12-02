The Iowa State women's basketball team bounced back from its previous loss against South Dakota State University with a blowout win against an undefeated TCU Horned Frogs team.
The Cyclones came into the game 1-1 and ranked 23rd in the AP poll and from tip-off they were looking to get off to a fast start. The Cyclones immediately took a 10-2 lead and didn't look back.
In head coach Bill Fennelly’s first game back from COVID-19 self isolation, the Cyclones defeated the Horned frogs 91-68 in arguably their most complete performance of the season so far.
The Cyclones didn’t give up as many turnovers as they did in their two opening games and they were able to get themselves going from three.
The first quarter saw the Cyclones go up by 18 behind Ashley Joens leading the way with 13 points. Joens came into the game averaging 30 and finished with 33. TCU, who usually is very disruptive on defense, allowed Joens to get inside on many possessions and Joens took all the chances she was given.
Freshman guard and sister of Ashley, Aubrey Joens, had herself a career night with 12 points all coming from three pointers. Joens went 33 percent from deep shooting 4-12. While the Cyclones struggled from deep in their first two games of the season, they proved that they are still a threat from beyond the arc if given the shots.
The Cyclones went 31 percent from deep and 41 percent from the field on the night with a lot of shots coming from inside the paint. TCU allowed Ashley Joens and senior center Kristin Scott to get a lot of uncontested layups inside the paint which hurt it in the long run.
Miscommunication from the Horned Frogs saw Scott and Joens get wide open looks from inside and Aubrey Joens wide open looks from three point range.
The Horned Frogs eventually chipped away at the Cyclone lead at the start of the third quarter and brought the game within 15 points but the Cyclones found their rhythm yet again to re-establish their 20 plus point lead.
This win improves the Cyclones record to 2-1 (1-0 Big 12) and sets them up for their next game against South Carolina in the SEC/Big 12 challenge.
The Cyclones will face South Carolina on Sunday morning with tip-off scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now as the Cyclones hope to continue their winning ways.
