The Iowa State track and field competed in day two of the Nebraska Graduate Classic on Saturday after an impressive showing on day one Friday night.
Day Two of the competition began with the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles prelims where two Cyclones participated. Katrina Vlahovic and Kaylyn Hall each competed in the women’s event. Vlahovic took the win as she clocked a time of 8.41 and Hall finished in third with a time of 8.53.
In the finals of the women’s 60-meter hurdles Vlahovic took first place yet again with a similar time of 8.54. Hall fell to sixth place clocking in at 8.56.
In the men's 60-meter hurdles prelims Thai Thompson came in ninth with a time of 8.60.
Following that event, the men’s 60-meter dash had Cyclone Trent Hamerski finish in 10th with a time of 7.20.
The men’s 800 had five Cyclones participate as Chad Johnson, Nate Mueller, Thomas Pollard, Quinton Orr and Noah Kohut-Jackson all competed.
Johnson finished in fourth with a time of 1:55.47, Mueller in sixth with 1:56.70, Pollard in ninth with 1:58.21, Orr in tenth with 1:59.10 and Kohut-Jackson in 13th with 2:00.44.
The women’s 600 also had multiple Cyclones compete in Zakiyah Amos and Bria Barnes. Both finished within the top five as Amos took first place with a time of 1:33.47 and Barnes took fourth with 1:37.27.
In the men's 600 both Charlie Johnson and Gage Clay participated as they finished in 10th and 11th. Johnson finished with a time of 1:25.35 and Clay finished shortly after with 1:26.73.
The Cyclones also had Jonathan Gannon registered in the shot-put event as he placed ninth with a distance of 15.18.
Finally, both the men’s and women’s 4x400 teams recorded a DNF in the events as that finished up the competition for the Cyclones. Despite recording a DNF in both the men’s and women’s 4x400 the Cyclones performed well on the weekend.
