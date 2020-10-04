The Iowa State men's golf squad closed out the third and final day of Big 12 Match Play with a pair of losses Baylor and Texas Tech.
Heading into the last day of play, the Cyclones had one victory over the last three matches. This amounted to a total of 3 points in Pool A and and overall standing of fourth place in the group.
In the morning session, Iowa State took on fifth seed Baylor for their final group match. Through nine holes, the Bears had a slim lead on the Cyclones by a score of 4-2-0, with Iowa State's Brock Barnhart and Tripp Kinney holding onto one-hole and two-hole leads respectively.
Over the back nine, Iowa State attempted to tie the overall score, but junior Lachlan Barker's two-hole comeback over the last six holes ultimately fell short against Baylor freshman Johnny Keefer. Wins on holes four and six and a pair of ties on five and seven resulted in a draw for Barker. This made the final score 3-2-1, with victories coming from senior Kinney with a score of 2&1, while freshman Barnhart beat fellow freshman Bear Trey Bosco with a score of 5&4.
In the afternoon session, the Cyclones looked to rebound from their opening round loss by facing off against Pool B's Texas Tech for the 7th/8th place-playoff.
As the match entered the halfway mark, the Red Raiders held a commanding 5-1-0 lead on the Cyclones, and down the stretch never looked back to win by that margin. Iowa State's lone victory in this round came courtesy of freshman Lukas Pany, who came into this match having lost all four of his previous contests.
The Marbella, Spain native teed off on hole 15 with Texas Tech junior Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, with the pair each shooting three strokes for a draw. Pany then won the three-out-of-four holes to ultimately win the match by a score of 3&2.
Overall, the Cyclones produced a record of 1-4 over the three-day championship, with the lone match win coming from defeating West Virginia by a score of 4-2-0 on the second day of play. Iowa State will next play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Dallas on Oct. 18-20.
Overall Team Standings:
1. Baylor
2. Oklahoma State
3. Oklahoma
4. Texas
5. TCU
6. Kansas
7. Texas Tech
8. Iowa State
9. West Virginia
Day 3 Results:
No. 5 TCU def. No. 9 Iowa State, 3-2-1
Tripp Kinney (ISU) def. Cooper Dossey (BU), 2&1
Colin Kober (BU) def. Frank Lindwall (ISU), 5&3
Ryan Grider (BU) def. Ricky Costello (ISU), 4&3
Lachlan Barker (ISU) tied Johnny Keefer (BU)
Brandon Hoff (BU) def. Lukas Pany (ISU), 5&4
Brock Barnhart (ISU) def. Trey Bosco (BU), 5&4
No. 3 Texas Tech def. No. 9 Iowa State, 5-1-0
Sandy Scott (TTU) def. Lachlan Barker (ISU), 4&3
Ludvig Aberg (TTU) def. Tripp Kinney (ISU), 5&4
Andy Lopez (TTU) def. Ricky Costello (ISU), 4&2
Baard Skogen (TTU) def. Frank Lindwall (ISU), 1UP
Garrett Martin (TTU) def. Brock Barnhart, 3&2
Lukas Pany (ISU) def. Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, 3&2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.