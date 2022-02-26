The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up day two of the Big 12 Indoor Championships Saturday, with the men's team placing in fourth with 68 points and sixth for the women with 60.
One of the first events that took place was the women’s 60 meter hurdles in which Katarina Vlahovic and Kalyn Hall participated. Vlahovic placed fourth with a tie of 8.28 while Hall came in sixth with her time of 8.37.
Vlahovic has performed at a high level all season and says that part of the reason of her success is her dedication to the grind.
“Showing up to practice everyday, giving 100 percent effort even if you don’t feel 100 percent and still giving what you can,” Vlahovic said about her work ethic. “Honestly, having a positive attitude too.”
Following the hurdles, Zakiyah Amos took part in the women’s 600 yard final where she placed third with a great time of 1:20.79. Amos was overtaken with emotion coming into the race as well as following the race after having placed third.
“I felt a lot of emotions. I think I was more so nervous about what I could score,” Amos said. “I really didn’t know what to expect going into it or coming out of it.”
Despite not knowing what to expect when coming up against some of the best athletes in the Big 12 Conference, Amos did what she does best and ran another great time to help the Cyclones' team score.
Another athlete who helped out the women’s team score was senior Cailie Logue. Logue won the women’s 5k on Friday evening and took second place in both the mile and the 3,000 Meter run on day two.
Going into this weekend's Big 12 Indoor Championships, Logue knew the team could create some Cyclone Magic and that they did after multiple great performances.
“I think it was super fun, I knew our whole team was set out to do something special,” Logue said. “We had some team place goals coming into this meet so we took the steps to be able to accomplish those so it meant a lot to me and it was very special it was on our home track.”
Logue has been a headline performer all season and she made her mark at the Big 12 Championships yet again in her senior season.
In terms of the men’s events, Frank Hayes, Alex Lomong, Peter Smith and Jason Gomez each participated in the men’s 800m run final. Hayes finished the highest having placed third followed by Lomong in fourth, Smith in seventh and Gomez in eighth.
Despite not getting the win Hayes still put up a great time of 1:48.10 and did exactly what he set out to do.
“I knew it was going to be hard so I had just a plan in my head to go out and push the pace hard,” Hayes said.
With today marking the end of the Big 12 Championships, Hayes was glad to be able to compete with the best in the conference.
“It’s been really fun just being able to compete really hard against everybody, that’s all I really care about.”
When it comes to the team scores, Texas was able to sweep the event yet again as the men put up a total of 171 points and the women put up a total of 136 points. It was a great effort from the Cyclones having placed fourth for men and sixth for women, and overall the athletes are proud of what they accomplished.
“We worked really hard all season and this is the peak,” Cailie Logue said following the women’s mile. “Our coach always said that the season has three “P’s: you plan and you prepare and then big championship races like this we call the party.”
