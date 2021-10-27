Is it going to be a repeat?
Ashley Joens, the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award winner, has once again been named to the award’s watch list for the coming season in an announcement Wednesday.
The Cheryl Miller Award is given out annually, honoring the nation’s top players at the small forward position.
After finishing the previous season with 24.2 points per game and 9.5 rebounds, Joens solidified herself as one of the better players in the nation. Entering her senior season, the Cyclones are ranked 12th in the AP Poll and will rely on strong play from Joens in order to live up to the expectations.
Joens especially shined during the NCAA Tournament in which she averaged 32.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in a two game span. Iowa State lost a tightly contested overtime battle with two-seed Texas A&M in the second round of the tournament, but with Joens returning for another season the Cyclones come in with very high expectations nationally.
Joens is not the first Cyclone to earn this award, as Bridget Carleton took home the honor back in 2019.
The first official game for Iowa State will come on Nov. 9 as the Cyclones take on Omaha at home.
