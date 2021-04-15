Iowa State women’s basketball announced it has added freshman forward Nyamer Diew, a transfer from Butler University, on Thursday.
Diew is a 6-foot-1-inch forward who averaged 5 points, three rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game in her freshman year at Butler. She started 10 games and appeared in 16 while averaging around 20 minutes a game.
The addition of Diew sees another forward who can stretch the floor as she is a threat from the perimeter having shot 33 percent from 3.
Diew graduated from Sioux City East in Sioux City, Iowa, and Head Coach Bill Fennelly told the media how happy he is to have her back in Iowa.
“We are very excited to bring [Nyamer] back to her home state,” Fennelly said. “She is an amazing person who will add a great deal to our program both on and off the court. Her versatile skill set combined with her length and athleticism will provide us with many options in how we use her."
home sweet home ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5cMrfE7FfT— nyamer diew (@_nyamerdiew) April 14, 2021
Diew also addressed her transfer and is ready to get her Cyclone career started.
“I am extremely excited to start this new journey in my college [career],” Diew said. “I am excited to grow, not only as a basketball player, but a young woman with the help of the Iowa State women’s basketball program. My teammates have already been amazing, and I cannot wait to meet them all in a few weeks. The Iowa State community is one of the greatest I’ve heard about, so I cannot wait to get to work and play in front of these amazing fans. See you soon Ames, and go Cyclones!”
