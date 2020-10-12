After the two-day tournament, the Cyclones finished in fourth place out of eight teams participating at the Betsy Rawls Invitational. These results are a solid bounce back for Head Coach Christie Martens and her team after a subpar performance at the Schooner Invitational.
Iowa State also had solid contributions individually from their golfers this weekend, which is why they are looking forward to competing in the OSU Cowgirl Classic in two weeks.
Cyclones turn things around
After a disappointing show in the Schooner Invitational, the golfers went into the Betsy Rawls Invitational with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Iowa State improved its overall team score from 878 to 873 in the Betsy Rawls Invitational, and while five strokes may not seem like a lot, it is a step in the right direction.
Martens is always looking to improve, as any coach does, so seeing her team finish ahead of where they were two weeks ago is a good sign.
This weekend the Cyclones finished ahead of teams that beat them two weeks ago by a significant margin. Teams like Kansas, Texas Tech, North Texas and TCU all finished behind Iowa State when it finished ninth out of 11 teams at the Schooner Invitational.
Sisters make their mark
For those who are not aware, there are a pair of sisters on the golf team this year from Taipei, Taiwan, and they are Joy and Ruby Chou. While Joy is going into her junior year at Iowa State, this is Ruby's first season golfing for the Cyclones.
Both sisters have finished within the top five for Iowa State in the two tournaments they have competed in.
This past weekend Ruby Chou, who shot 218, and Joy Chou, who shot 219, finished second and third for the Cyclones. Overall Ruby Chou would end up tying for 22nd and Joy Chou would finish 25th.
End of fall season quickly approaching
COVID-19 has impacted a lot of things, and the way the season looks for Iowa State this year is one of them. With almost half its tournaments getting canceled last year, Iowa State went into the season with altered expectations.
The coaching staff still wants, and expects, the best from its golfers. However it is understanding with everything that has happened this year, it's going to change the way they look at this fall season as a whole.
Iowa State only gets three tournaments this fall and it has already competed in two of them. Its third tournament will be the OSU Cowgirl Classic on Oct. 22 and 23 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The positive to come from this is every team across the country is in the same boat. Everyone is having to deal with the complications that come with COVID-19 and sacrifices have to be made in order for a season to even to take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.