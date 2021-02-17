The Iowa State Cyclones faced off against the Kansas Jayhawks following a 92-81 win over TCU in their last game. The Cyclones were able to get the win away from home in a close 84-82 win as they improve their record to 14-8 (10-5 Big 12).
The Cyclones had a tough night getting any offensive momentum in the first half as they had a few scoring droughts, which helped Kansas stay in the game. In addition, they had trouble getting much to fall from the 3-point line in the first half as well but this turned around in the second half.
While the Cyclones were having difficulties putting up points in the first half, they did hold a seven-point lead at one point but were unable to build upon it due to a scoring drought that lasted about four minutes.
Despite their shooting troubles in the first half, the Cyclones were able to consistently get to the free-throw line, which helped keep them in the game. The Cyclones shot 18-19 from the free-throw line and attacked the rim, which set up these opportunities at the line.
The Cyclones were able to string up a run in the fourth quarter, which saw them go up by five, which forced a Jayhawk timeout. That Cyclones run saw them go 4-4 straight field goals as they were able to build their lead.
The defense of the Cyclones can also be credited to that run as the Jayhawks went 1-8 in their possessions and the Cyclones were able to capitalize.
Freshman Lexi Donarski was key to the Cyclones offense yet again as she finished as one of the top scorers for Iowa State. Donarski finished with 20 points following a career-high 32 against TCU and she seems to have found some offensive rhythm late in the season.
Along with Donarski’s 20 points, Ashley Joens also had a successful night offensively as she was able to get to the free-throw line at will. Joens went 11-11 from the line and although she only converted six field goals, was able to impact the game in the paint with her rebounding and ability to draw contact.
Kristin Scott also finished in double digits with 18 points and was very efficient as she was able to get a lot of open looks from down low. Scott also went 50 percent from the 3-point line as the three ball is very much part of her game.
This win marks the Cyclones second win in a row as they prepare for their next challenge against Oklahoma State.
The Cyclones face Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday with tip off scheduled for 1 p.m. That game will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now as the regular season comes down to the wire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.