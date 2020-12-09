The Iowa State gymnastics team unveiled their schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Head Coach Jay Ronayne announced that the Cyclones will have nine opponents from January to March of next year.
Last year, the Cyclones posted an overall meet record of eight wins and seven losses, including a defeat to conference rival Denver, who was ranked No. 4 in the country at the time. Iowa State will face the Pioneers in the opening series of this season, first meeting on Jan. 15 in Ames and again on Jan. 31 in Denver.
Iowa State will then embark on a month-long road trip, spending all of February away from Hilton Coliseum for competition. First up is a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers in another Big 12 matchup on Feb. 7.
After that, the Cyclones will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 13 to participate in the Metroplex Challenge. They will face reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma, as well as Texas Woman's University and Centenary. Iowa State will wrap up February facing Illinois State.
March will see Iowa State take on West Virginia again, this time at Hilton Coliseum on the March 1. The Cyclones will then travel to Dekalb, Illinois, to face Northern Illinois on March 5th before hosting them in Ames on the 12th. They will host their last home meet on March 14th against Oklahoma before going back to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championship meet.
This season's NCAA Regional Championships will take place from April 1 to April 3 at various sites around the country. Iowa State must qualify through these regionals to advance to the National Championships, which will be in Fort Worth on April 16 and 17.
Coach Ronayne's squad will have 21 gymnasts this season, including four seniors in Andrea Maldonado, Ariana Orrego, Natalia Ros Vaquer and Sophia Steinmeyer.
