The 3-2, 3-1 Big 12 Cyclones gymnastics team will meet Northern Illinois Huskies and Illinois State Redbirds on Friday for a three team meet.
After a high scoring meet last Sunday, the Cyclones will look to build a hot streak.
Iowa State combined for their highest overall score of the 2021 season, led by multiple personal best performances.
Addy De Jesus had one of her best nights of the season setting a career high on the floor with a 9.925 and on the bars scoring 9.900. Natalie Horowitz also scored a career high 9.900 on the bars and earned the Big 12 Co-Event Specialist of the Week.
Records were set on the vault last week as Emilie Hong and Kelsey Boychuk each set a career high for themselves. Boychuk earned a 9.875 while Hong earned a 9.825. Their performances led the team for the event along with De Jesus’ 9.850 score.
When asked about the practice routine leading up to such a strong performance, coach Jay Ronyane said the team did nothing different than their normal practices.
The beam is where the team really impressed. After a rough performance at Illinois State on Feb. 21, the team turned around and scored a 48.950 on the event.
The floor event was the exclamation point as Maddie Diab scored a 9.850 and Andrea Maldonado scored 9.800. The team ended up reeling in a 49.075 and won the event to close out the evening.
Friday will be Iowa State’s first multiple team meet of the season. The Cyclones were scheduled to face off in the Metroplex Challenge against Oklahoma University, Texas Woman’s University and Centenary which the team withdrew from due to a COVID-19 breakout.
Following the meet on Saturday, the Cyclones will have another multi-team meet on Sunday. The Eastern Michigan Quad meet will contain the teams of Bowling Green, Air Force, and Eastern Michigan along with Iowa State. The busy weeken will not contain any ranked opponents for the Cyclones but the competition will be fierce
The Cyclones will remain focused on this Friday in Dekalb, Illinois. The action will begin at 6 p.m.
