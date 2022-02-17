The Iowa State Cyclones Track and Field team is back in action after a very successful meet last week at the Iowa State Classic. The meet was full of new personal records and wins, as the Cyclones now look ahead to Friday with athletes being sent to two meets.
One of those meets is the Arkansas Qualifier and will see multiple Cyclone men compete in events such as the men’s 800-meter run, 3,000m run and the one-mile run.
The men representing the Cyclones will be Frank Hayes, Darius Kipyego, Alex Lomong, Nehemia Too and Wesley Kiptoo.
Hayes, Kipyego and Lomong will compete in the men’s 800m as Hayes will headline after his performance last weekend. Hayes won the Iowa State Classic in the men’s 800m as he finished with an impressive time of 1:48.28.
That time saw him move up to fifth in Iowa State indoor history and ninth in NCAA Division one history. He’ll hope to recreate and even improve his time from last weekend. The meet is set to begin at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Cyclones will also be competing in the Snowshoe Open hosted by the University of Minnesota.
Iowa State will send 12 athletes to the meet who will participate in a plethora of events as they represent the Cyclones.
For the men, James Ezeonu, Zach Kraft, Thai Thompson, Jack Vetsch, Kevin Sakson, Johnathan Gannon, Joe Ryan and Micah Walker will all make the trip out to Minnesota. They’ll compete in the men’s 60m dash, 60m hurdles, pole vault, shot put and weight throw events.
As for the women, Sydney Willits, Antonella Creazzola, Danielle Hoyle and Emily March will represent Iowa State. Willits will compete in the women’s 60m hurdles while Creazzola, Hoyle and March compete in the women’s weight throw.
Each of these meets will be crucial to the team’s season as the Big 12 Indoor Championships will be hosted in Ames next week. With these two meets being the final two before the Championships, each athlete will be prompted to get themselves in top form ahead of postseason competition.
The Arkansas Qualifier will be available to stream on ESPN+ while the Snowshoe Open will have live results on Wayzata Results. The Snowshoe Open will begin at noon Friday, while the Arkansas Qualifier will begin at 3 p.m.
