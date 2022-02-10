Iowa State track and field is back in action this weekend right in their own backyard.
The Cyclones return home to Ames to partake in the Iowa State Classic Friday and Saturday at Lied Recreation Center.
This event comes on the heels of a successful Husker Invitational and Meyo Invitational.
At the Meyo Invitational, Alex Lomong recorded a season-best time for the men’s 800-meter run, clocking in at 1:48.43. This also placed him sixth in Cyclone history for the event and gave him an opportunity to climb the record books more in the 800 again this weekend.
Cebastian Gentil, Darius Kipyego, Jason Gomez, David Thompson, Peter Smith, Joe Schaefer and Nehemia Too will also run the 800.
The events will begin at noon Friday with two Cyclones, Zach Kraft and Trent Hamerski, partaking in the men’s long jump. Kraft will also participate in the men’s shot put Saturday after competing last week in Nebraska at the Husker Invitational.
At the Husker Invitational, he recorded a distance of 12.47 meters and will hope to do even better this weekend. Kevin Sakson and Jonathan Gannon will join him.
Gannon has put up some impressive numbers this season in both the shot put and the weight throw. This weekend will see him trying his hand at both events. He is set to participate in the weight throw with Joseph Ryan and Micah Walker on Friday afternoon.
Day One will continue with the men’s and women’s running events such as the 60m hurdles, the 5,000m run, the 3,000m run, the 1,000m run, the 200m run and the 600-yard run.
Each of these events will have some Cyclones participating, and each is expected to be one to watch as we close in on the Big 12 Indoor Championships.
Another marquee event to look out for is the women’s 60mwomen’ss.
Three very good competitors in Sydney Willits, Katrina Vlahovic and Kaylyn Hall will participate and have each put up impressive numbers in the event before.
The men’s 3,000m also has many notable athletes competing as Iowa State could see themselves at the top of the leaderboard as a team.
Wesley Kiptoo, Quinton Orr, Gable Sieperda, Kevin Bungei, Nate Mueller, Timothy Sindt, Chad Johnson, Ezekiel Kibichii and Noah Kohut-Jackson are each competing for Iowa State against the likes of Ohio State, Air Force, Drake, Kansas and more.
More Cyclone women hoping to put together a good performance are Cailie Logue, Dana Feyen, Brenna Cohoon and Taylor Briggs in the women’s 5,0women’s. Logue has been good in her senior season as she continues to break records and move up on the all-time Iowa State list in various events.
All of the Cyclones that compete know the importance of each meet as they draw closer and closer to both the Big 12 Indoor Championships and the NCAA Indoor Championships.
The Iowa State Classic will take place at Lied Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday with events set to begin at noon on both days.
The event will be available to stream on Flotrack, and live stats will be tracked by Prime Time Timing.
