The Iowa State completed a sweep over Wayne State College, defeating the Wildcats for the second time in a row by a score of 3-0 on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
Seniors Izzy Enna and Piper Mauck both played the final match of their collegiate careers and the pair led the Cyclones on both ends of the floor for a swansong. Enna was the back row leader for Iowa State, as the libero finished with 19 digs, while Mauck led her team in the passing game with 39 assists, as well as finishing with 11 digs and serving three aces.
On the offensive side of the ball, it was a career day for sophomore Kenzie Mantz, who finished with a collegiate-high 17 kills and hitting 0.361 to lead Iowa State in the front line. The Belle Plaine, Iowa native was accompanied in the attack by fellow sophomore Annie Hatch and junior Eleanor Holthaus, who both finished with nine and 11 kills respectively.
Wayne State got out to a fast start in the first half, jumping to a 15-13 lead on an attack error by Holthaus. The Cyclones got back in the game off of service errors by the Wildcats' freshman Alaina Wolff and sophomore Rachel Walker, and eventually fought back to take the lead at 22-21 on quintuplet of kills by Mantz, freshman Abby Greiman and Holthaus. Holthaus closed out the frame with a kill to take the first set 25-22.
The second set was back-and-forth for the first 27 points scored, until the Cyclones were able pull away with an 18-13 lead on a 4-0 run thanks to an ace by junior libero and kill by Mantz.
The Wildcats tried to answer back with offense of their own through their attackers, but were only got as close as a three point deficit. Iowa State rattled off another 5-2 run from the 21-17 mark to take the second frame 25-19, capped off on a kill by freshman Alexis Engelbrecht.
In the third set, it was again Wayne State's turn to take the early lead, as the Wildcats produced a 10-2 run in the early stage of the frame to open up a 10-3 lead. Iowa State answered back with 4-0 run of their own to cut the lead to two thanks to two kills by junior Avery Rhodes and a kill-ace combo by Mauck.
The Wildcats were able to keep the Cyclones until they led 23-20. From there, Iowa State again answered back with kills by Mantz and Rhodes, saving a set point to tie things up at 24-apiece. Hatch and Holthaus capped off the win with a kill each for a 26-24 set victory.
The Cyclones finish the year with an 8-12 record overall, including 3-3 in the spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.