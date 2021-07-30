Iowa State women’s basketball has announced it will be competing in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, during the upcoming season. Charlotte, Penn State, St. John’s, UCLA, Kent State, UMASS and South Dakota State will be the seven teams competing against the Cyclones.
This event has taken place since 2013, but Iowa State will be competing for the first time. To open up the tournament, Iowa State will compete against Charlotte at 4 p.m. Central Standard Time on Nov. 26. After this matchup, the team will take on either St. John’s or Penn State.
Charlotte finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 10-12 to go along with 9-5 in conference play. The Cyclones finished 17-11, including a round of 32 appearance during the NCAA Tournament.
The television and streaming assignments for this event have not yet been announced.
