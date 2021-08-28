It will be a homecoming for the Iowa State soccer team on Sunday, as they will play their first match of the season at the Cyclone Soccer Complex against in-state opponents Drake.
The Cyclones will come into this matchup with a record of 1-0-2 on the year so far, having lost their most recent matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday evening 2-1.
Iowa State was reduced to 10 players in the second half after Tyra Shand was red-carded in the 54th minute, but pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute thanks to a collegiate debut goal from freshman Magdalena Keck with an assist by junior midfielder Mira Emma. The pass was Emma's fourth as a Cyclone, while Keck's goal was the third scored by a freshman this season. Emma also logged 253 minutes in her past three games, joining only two other Cyclones to have played over 180 minutes of game time.
The Bulldogs have gone winless in their three matches so far, with their latest game against Minnesota resulting in a 1-0 loss. Drake's senior goalkeeper Kelsie Stone was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Defensive Player of the Week with 19 saves in the Bulldogs' past two games.
She will face Cyclone junior Jordan Silkowitz in the opposite net, who made her season debut against the Hawkeyes by recording a career-high 11 saves, including nine in the second half. She will also be joined by another conference player of the week in Lauren McConnell, who earned the Big 12's Freshman of the Week award by recording a goal and two assists in her last three matches.
Iowa State leads the all-time series against Drake 6-3-4, with the last meeting between the two teams coming in September of 2016. The Bulldogs won that match 1-0, marking their first victory over the Cyclones since a 4-2 result on Aug. 28, 2006.
The Cyclones will kickoff against Drake in Ames at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with the match also being streamed live on ESPN+.
