The Iowa State wrestling team added a meet to their schedule on Friday, as the Cyclones will now travel to Pleasant Hill, Iowa to compete in the Grand View Open on Saturday. Over 40 different schools are set to compete in the annual tournament, which will be held at SE Polk High School.
The Cyclones will send 17 wrestlers in seven different weight classes to the tournament, with eight entered to compete in the open bracket and nine in the freshman/sophomore bracket. A full list of Iowa State's entries can be found here
Sophomore Kysen Terukina will start off the 2021-22 season by competing in the 125-pound weight class of the open division. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native posted an 8-7 record as a freshman, and qualified for the 2021 NCAA Championships.
Live stats of the Grand View Open will be updated at TrackWrestling.com. A livestream of matches is also available, and can be accessed on the IA Wrestle Rofkin Channel with a Rofkin subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.