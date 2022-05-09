The Iowa State women’s golf team finished up round one of the NCAA regionals Monday, ending the day tied for fifth place with Northwestern.
LSU stands in first place, Southern California in second, Stanford in third and Purdue in fourth. LSU finished round one shooting 279 (-5).
Iowa State has five golfers competing in the regionals: Taglao Jeeravivtaporn, Liyana Durisic, Warda Rawof, Charley Jacobs and Ruby Chou.
Ruby Chou’s career day
In round one, Chou had a career-best day out on the course. Through her last nine holes, Chou shot five under par. Those final nine holes were able to help Chou secure the only below par score in the first round for the Cyclones.
Chou is currently in second place, only one shot behind the leader, LSU’s Latanna Stone. Chou carded a 68 (-3) after starting two over on her first nine holes.
This career day for Chou was also the lowest 18-hole score in an NCAA regional in Iowa State history. Chou’s three under was only the sixth time a Cyclone scored in the 60s in a round in NCAA regional history.
In contention
With Ruby Chou having a career day, the Cyclones are only behind two teams to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Jeeravivitaporn also helped the Cyclones in round one, shooting a 71 and is currently tied for 12th place. Jeeravivitaporn had three birdies on the day and looks to continue that in round two.
In round one, Iowa State carded a 287, its lowest first round score in the NCAA Regionals, and tied for the school’s third-lowest overall regional score.
Onto day two
In 2021, in the second round of the Stanford Regional, Iowa State shot 297. This year, the Cyclones look to keep on track of their first-round score and find their way into fourth place.
The Cyclones will tee off 10 a.m. Tuesday in the second round of play. The second round can be followed at golfstat.com.
