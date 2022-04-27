With the regular season and Big 12 Championship out of the way, Iowa State women’s golf now looks forward to the NCAA regionals.
Out of six potential regional sites, the Cyclones will begin their journey to the NCAA Championships at the Stanford regional. Iowa State will be a six seed.
This is the first year that the regionals will have six sites. 12 teams will compete at each site. Iowa State will have to make the top-4 to advance to the NCAA Championships on May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Cyclones will start the Stanford regional May 9-11.
