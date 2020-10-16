The Iowa State Cyclones sported pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month as they fell against the Texas Longhorns 1-0 Friday night. The Cyclones' record now sits at 2-4 with three games remaining in the season.
The game was fairly even with both sides creating goal scoring opportunities on each end. Although the Longhorns had a majority of the goal scoring opportunities, the Cyclones kept the match competitive.
The first and only goal came in the second half in the 55th minute from a Longhorns freekick. Senior midfielder Haley Berg went under the wall to find the bottom left corner to break the deadlock.
This was enough to see the Longhorns take the 1-0 victory as the Cyclones couldn’t equalize. This loss brings the Cyclones to 2-4 with their next match being away to Texas Tech.
That game will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
