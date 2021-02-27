Saturday the final day of the the swimming portion of the Big 12 Championships as the Cyclones finished the swimming portion third.
In the 200 breaststroke, Lehr Thorson got her second bronze medal of the meet with a 2:14.6 time. She now holds 20 percent of the all-time 200 breast times. Martha Haas moved up the Iowa State rankings to No. 9 with 2:16.90 to touch fifth, while Bryn Ericksen swam to seventh with a 2:18.53 time.
Lucia Rizzo made her third appearance in the 'A' finals of the meet to touching for fifth with 2:01.68 in the 200 Fly. Rizzo claims another all-time top time. Rizzo now holds eight times through all events, with five set in the championship.
The 400 free relay team of Goushchina, Haas, Kennedy Tranel and Ashley Bengtson got the fourth-best performance in program history with a combined time of 3:22.85.
Iowa State holds for third place as the swimmers did there and now its up to the divers as the Big 12 Championship will continue on Monday as the divers are up.
