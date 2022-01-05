The Iowa State wrestling team will not be traveling to Tempe, Ariz. on Sunday to face No. 6 Arizona State.
The team announced Wednesday afternoon that because of "recent COVID-19 developments within the Arizona State wrestling program, Sunday's dual has been canceled."
The Sun Devils would have been the third-ranked opponent that the 13th-ranked Cyclones would have faced so far this season. They most recently defeated No. 16 Purdue 23-13 on Dec. 19 in Humboldt, Iowa; this after falling to rivals and top-ranked Iowa at Hilton Coliseum 22-11 on Dec. 5.
The Cyclones announced on Wednesday that they are, "Actively looking for a replacement dual for this weekend."
They will return to the mat at 7 p.m. on Thursday for a matchup against Northwest Kansas Technical College at Hilton Coliseum. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.
