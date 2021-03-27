The Cyclones finished their second day of Big 12 play against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, losing by a 10-2 run rule.
This was the first time the Cyclones have been run-ruled during the season.
On the offensive side, the team seemed to struggle, giving the Sooners more of an advantage to outscore them throughout.
“Let’s get right to it, Oklahoma is the best team in the country and they have proven that during these past two games,” Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
Iowa State catcher Mikayla Ramos struck out looking in the bottom of the first inning, along with her teammate Milaysia Ochoa who struck out swinging.
Ranches was walked to first base and was able to advance to second, but was cut short in the bottom of the second inning.
“There is no issue with keeping up with Oklahoma, we just need to do a better job of taking control and hitting off of pitches I know we can hit off of,” Pinkerton said.
Third baseman Logan Schaben, center fielder Kali Gose and pitcher Malia Cockrell all struck out in the second inning.
“We definitely struggled offensively, we had trouble hitting off of pitches and making big plays throughout the game,” Carli Spelhaug said.
Gose, Cockrell and Ramos all also struck out swinging and looking in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The momentum changed for just a moment during the bottom of the fifth inning when Spelhaug homered to left center to put some points on the board.
“After that one home-run, it changed the momentum for a spilt second and if we can start out with that momentum and stick with it, it will be a complete game changer for us,” Spelhaug said.
Eventually the momentum changed again after Ochoa struck out swinging and Ramos was out at second after being caught stealing.
The Cyclones had four run-less innings while Oklahoma only had two run-less innings.
Oklahoma was able to snag two home-runs during the ending innings, giving the Cyclones a harder time to make some good plays offensively.
Lynnsie Elam, designated pitcher, homered to left center in the top of the fifth inning and Grace Green, pinch hitter, hit a home run to right center in the top of the sixth inning.
“I feel like we showed that we were struggling with some of the mistakes we made, but we’re looking forward to game time tomorrow to redeem ourselves from the past two days,” Williams said.
Williams was announced the record breaker for all time hits for Cyclone softball during the game against Oklahoma.
“We’re looking to play harder as well as smarter and hopefully give Oklahoma a run for their money tomorrow,” Williams said.
The Cyclones play Oklahoma again in the series finale on Sunday at noon at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
