Iowa State began its third and final tournament in March on Sunday at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina.
The Cyclones got off to a solid start, but all five golfers scored a bogey on hole 17. This led to the team falling three spots as a team and finishing in 14th place out of 16 teams after round one.
Iowa State finished with a team score of 295 in round one.
Senior Tripp Kinney picked up where he left off leading the team after round one and finishing at even par (72). Kinney will begin round two in a tie for 26th.
Lachlan Barker and Frank Lindwall finished right behind Kinney, finishing with scores of 73 and 74, respectively.
The Cyclones currently sit just two strokes out of 11th place and will look to eliminate that gap in the final two rounds of play.
Iowa State returns to play Monday in South Carolina for round two of three.
Iowa State Scores
T26. Tripp Kinney - 72
T37. Lachlan Barker - 73
T47. Frank Lindwall - 74
T72. Ricky Costello - 76
T78. Nate Vance - 77
T87. Bryce Hammer (Individual) - 78
