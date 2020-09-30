The Iowa State men's golf team will head back to Texas where it will compete in the Big 12 Match Play Friday through Sunday.
The Cyclones competed in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational earlier this week, they ended 54 holes with a team score of 894, ending in 10th place.
Freshman Brock Barnhart started his collegiate debut with the lowest score for the Cyclones in the invitational. Barnhart tied for 23rd place and overall score of 218; 64-74-76.
Barnhart is ready to continuing competing against other players and advancing his game.
"I think match play is a pretty strong area for me, I plan to go in there and play my best," Barnhart said.
One of the seniors and leaders of the Cyclones was a few short of Barnhart in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational. In the first round of the invitational, Tripp Kinney shot a 75, he consistently brought his strokes down throughout each rough. Kinney finished in tie for 28th place with a score of 220.
The Cyclones begin the Big 12 Match Play on Friday in Houston, Texas.
