The Associated Press released its women's basketball preseason top-25 on Tuesday, placing Iowa State at No.12 nationally to start the season.
A good portion of the 2020-21 team will be returning this season for Iowa State, as the team finished 17-11 last season.
Coming off of a season in which the Cyclones went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, there are very high expectations for this team to succeed.
The Cyclones' season will begin with an exhibition against the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on October 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.