With a thrilling win over Kansas State in the rear-view mirror, Iowa State women’s basketball scored a 74–60 win over Oklahoma State on the road.
The win for the Cyclones improved their overall record to 16-1 and brought their conference record to 5-0, marking the team’s best start to Big 12 play since the 2004-05 season.
The Iowa State defense led the way for the team early on, holding Oklahoma State to just six points in the first six minutes of play. Oklahoma State ended the quarter with just eight points on 4-19 shooting.
The scoring pace began to pick up for the Cyclone offense after the media timeout, using an 17-2 run to build a commanding 24-8 lead at the end of the quarter.
Shooting a much-improved 60 percent in the second quarter created an opportunity for a comeback from Oklahoma State, but ultimately the Iowa State offense was too much to handle. Lexi Donarski recorded eight points in the second quarter, helping the team maintain a 43-27 lead at the half.
The third quarter was one to forget for Iowa State shooting the ball, making just two field goals on 12 shots, yet the team was able to hold on to a 60-46 lead thanks to making 11 out of 12 free throw attempts in the quarter.
Iowa State maintained their balance of offense and defense to hold on and win the game by 14.
Donarski led the way for the Cyclones, scoring 23 points with five three-pointers in the game. Morgan Kane recorded her second career double-double, racking up 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens finished in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Next up for Iowa State will be a big test at home versus the 11-3 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.
