AMES — About a month after the release of the non-conference schedule, the Iowa State women’s basketball team has released its schedule for Big 12 Conference play during the 2021-22 season.
The Cyclones kick off conference play with a matchup against West Virginia in Hilton Coliseum. The final non-conference game is set to take place on Dec. 19, so the team will have a small break before beginning conference play.
Iowa State will then hit the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan 5. for the first of two match-ups between the teams this season.
On Jan. 8, the Cyclones return home to take on TCU.
Jan. 11 and 15 feature a pair of road games starting with Kansas State and ending with Oklahoma State. The Cyclones will later match up against these same teams back-to-back in Ames on Feb. 2 and 5.
Between these games, Iowa State plays home games against Texas and Kansas on Jan. 19 and 26. The team also plays road games on Jan. 23 and 29 versus Baylor and Texas Tech.
Iowa State then takes a road trip to Texas to play in a pair of road games against TCU and Texas on Feb. 12 and 16, before returning home on Feb. 19 to face off against Oklahoma.
The team will then head to Lawrence, Kansas, to play against Kansas on Feb. 23.
The Cyclones play their final two home games on Feb. 26 and 28, facing conference opponents Texas Tech and Baylor.
Iowa State finish the 18-game conference schedule against the same team it started with, taking on West Virginia, this time on the road.
