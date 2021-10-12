For the second time this season, Iowa State libero Marija Popovic has been selected as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Popovic recorded 27 digs in a thrilling five set victory against Texas Tech on Thursday. This performance was followed by 23 digs on Friday. Popovic’s 50 total digs took place all while not committing a single ball handling error.
With 4.71 digs per set, Popovic currently leads the Big 12 in that category. She also leads the conference in digs per set during conference play with 5.25, with the closest player finishing .90 digs behind.
The strong defensive play from Popovic has greatly helped the Cyclones defense this season, and the team will rely on it as the season carries on.
Iowa State is currently in its bye week, with the next matchup coming on October 21 against Texas.
