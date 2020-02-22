IMG_1377.jpg

Iowa State freshman Kasey Simpson gets South Dakota junior Camille Fowler out at second base then throws to first during the Iowa State vs South Dakota softball game held at the Cyclone Sports Complex April 2. The Cyclones had three home run hits and defeated the Coyotes 9-1.

Iowa State got off to a good start with a win over Elon Friday evening. The real test began Saturday against the No. 8 ranked Michigan, where the Cyclones pulled out an upset over the Wolverines, winning 5-1.

Senior Sami Williams homered to right-center in the first inning, making it 1-0. Then the Wolverines would tie things up at 1-1.

In the top of seventh inning, Iowa State scored four unanswered runs.

Ellie Spelhaug singled to left field and advanced to second base, allowing Lea Nelson and Alesia Ranches to score, and gave Iowa State a 3-1 lead over Michigan. Williams doubled down the left-field line, scoring Carli and Ellie Spelhaug, which lead to Iowa State's win over the Wolverines.

IMG_1996.jpg

Then-junior Logan Schaben, then-senior Savannah Sanders, then-senior Sally Woolpert, then-senior Kaylee Bosworth, then-junior Sami Williams and then-freshman Kasey Simpson talk strategy with Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton. Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 8-4 on March 31, dropping their record to 18-15 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play. 

Iowa State looked for another top 25 wins against No. 22 South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina came out on top, defeating Iowa State 5-3.

The Cyclones suffered a rough start against the Gamecocks after being down early. Iowa State rallied back to cut South Carolina's lead to 5-3 late in the sixth inning, with Williams homering to right-center.

The Cyclones got the stop they need in the seventh inning, but couldn't find any more offense to tie the game or take the lead.

