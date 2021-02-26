Iowa State softball continued to rack up wins, picking up right where it left off with a 2-0 day in the first day of the GCU Purple Classic, beating Portland State and Grand Canyon on Friday.
Their first game was at 11:00 a.m. against Portland State, with the Cyclones winning 10-6.
Sami Williams, short stop for Iowa State, hit a home run to center field in the first inning, sending herself and her teammate Carli Spelhaug home for some early runs.
Williams was able to add another home run to her season against Portland State during the fourth inning.
She hit a home run to the right center, sending Spelhaug and herself home once again, with a three RBU (2-2).
Their second game of the day was at 4:30 p.m. against Grand Canyon, winning 7-2.
Williams had an productive day, adding a third home run to her day to left field in the first inning.
Logan Schaben, third base, was also able to hit a home run, sending it to left center, sending herself and her teammate Mikayla Ramos, designated hitter, home.
On her next at-bat, Schaben was able to steal second, advancing to third base on an error and bringing Williams home with her.
The Cyclones begin the second day of tournament play Saturday at noon against Portland State for the second time and playing again at 6:00 p.m. against No. 13 Arizona State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.