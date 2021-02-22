Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season.
The Cyclones will play five games as they will face the University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28), Oklahoma (March 13 in Lawrence, Kansas), Kansas (March 20), Creighton (March 28) and Kansas State (April 10).
The Cyclones' season will begin Feb. 28 and will run until April 10 with three games being played at home (UNI, Kansas and Creighton) and two outside of Ames (Oklahoma and Kansas State).
After going 2-6-1 in the fall in Head Coach Matt Fannon’s first campaign with the team, the team will look to make improvements in preparation for next fall season.
The Cyclones will run into familiar foes as they will play Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State once more. Last time out against Oklahoma the team won 1-0 after a late second-half goal from sophomore Mira Emma.
Emma has been a key player for Iowa State as she provides a bit of stability and hold up play in the midfield as well as a keen eye for creating chances for either herself or her teammates.
The game against Kansas State didn’t go their way as the Cyclones played well but made two very costly mistakes. That game ended in a 2-0 loss and the Cyclones will certainly be looking to get the win when they face off.
Their final game of the fall season came against Kansas where it ended in a 1-1 draw, which the team felt was a disappointing result considering the performance they had that night.
Players such as sophomores Claudia Najera and Kenady Adams made their presence known in that game and will be players to look out for when the spring season kicks off.
While Adams was only able to find the back of the net once in the fall, her pace and ability on the ball will put her in solid positions to score in the future. Adams, along with Najera and Emma, will be crucial to the Cyclones' spring season as they will see a lot of the pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.