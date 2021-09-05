The Iowa State Cyclones snapped their three game losing streak in their match-up against Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville on Sunday, which now makes their record 2-3 on the season.
The match was a battle of the defenses in the first half, but the tide quickly changed in the second half in favor of the Cyclones.
The first half of the match did not see much action in either of the teams final third of the field as there were a total of three shots on goal. There were some opportunities for the Cyclones including some set piece chances but they could not capitalize on the chances.
The Cougars had one shot on target in the first half and did not pose much of a threat to the Cyclones as Iowa State was able to stay on the front foot for most of the half.
Despite a rather slow first half, the second half saw much more from both teams.
Both the Cougars and the Cyclones improved in their chance creation in the final 45 minutes of the game but the Cyclones still the better side in the match. The Cyclones possessed the ball for a majority of the second half and controlled most of the match from the midfield.
As the second half went on, the closest chance of the match before the winning goal came midway in the second half as defender Claudia Najera played freshman Lauren McConnell through on goal. The shot was saved but Najera then followed up the shot trying to chip the Cougars goalkeeper but her shot was also saved off of the line by the Cougars defense.
Shortly after, McConnell finally got her goal as she picked the ball up near the top of the box and curled the ball in to the bottom right corner. McConnell had two shots prior to her goal and her movement was very impressive as she opened up the play for both herself and her teammates.
McConnell along with Mira Emma, Claudia Najera and Morina Suter-Doerig each had themselves a good performance as they combined for a total of 14 shots.
The Cyclones now head into their match-up against Memphis with a clean sheet against the Cougars and another encouraging performance attacking wise. The Cyclones have been wanting to improve on their finishing and chance creation this season and over the last few games, they have proven they have improved in those departments.
The Cyclones will face the Memphis Tigers on Thursday evening with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m. The Cyclones will hope to build on this momentum as they have play two more games at home before a two game road trip.
