The women’s golf team are clear top dogs after day one of the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona, concluded Friday with 278 strokes, along with Houston, the team is tied for second with a score of -10.
The team had an exceptional round one with almost every golfer shooting par or under par. Three Cyclone golfers placed in the top-10 individually as Liyana Durisic and Joy Chou are tied for 8th at -3 and Amelia Mehmet Grohn is tied for fifth at -4.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had a solid outing as she shot on par and is tied for 20th.
Iowa State has been one of the top performers on par 3 and par 5 holes. It is currently the best team on par 3s and in second place on par 5s.
It should also be noted that Iowa State was only one of four teams to sink an eagle on Friday, which was courtesy of Mehmet Grohn.
Joy Chou was the best individual performer on par 3s in the entire tournament as she leads in that leaderboard at -2 overall.
Along with Houston, Texas and Oklahoma State, Iowa State has separated themselves from the field as North Texas is six strokes behind Oklahoma State for fourth place.
While Texas has carried their momentum from their last tournament into this one (they are six strokes ahead of Iowa State and Houston at -16), continued strong play from the Cyclones could keep them within striking distance at the top spot.
Round two is Saturday, with the tee time at 10 a.m.
