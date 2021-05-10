On Monday, the Iowa State women's golf team began its pursuit of a national championship at the regional event in Stanford, California.
This is a three round event running from Monday through Wednesday, with one round being played each day.
In order for the Cyclones to advance to the NCAA championship event, they must finish in the top six after three rounds of golf.
Iowa State finished with a team score of 296 which was good enough to land them in 12th place out of 18 teams at the event.
The team posted a very strong front nine, scoring a total of nine birdies. This played a major factor in their final placement.
Leading the Cyclones through round one of this event are Liyana Durisic and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, both finishing with 73 strokes, placing them in a tie for 36th place.
Stanford currently leads the event by ten strokes finishing with a very strong score of 272.
With two rounds left to play in the regional event, Iowa State will look to climb into the top six teams.
Iowa State Scores
T36. Liyana Durisic- 73
T36. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn- 73
T53. Charley Jacobs- 75
T53. Amelia Mehmet Grohn- 75
T68. Joy Chou- 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.