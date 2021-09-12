As Day One of The Gopher Invitational concluded on Sunday, Iowa State men's golf team is currently in 7th place out of 14 teams.
Lachlan Barker shot a 69 on the front nine and a 72 on the back nine to land himself tied for 18th place. Barker was in eighth place for most of the day before falling down the board ending the day with a 1-under-par.
Lindwell hit eagles on hole 12 and 13 which is tied for first place with the team of West Virginia for eagles in the Invitational. He is the only contestant to have more than one eagle in this event.
The rest of the rankings includes Nate Vance tied for 27th with 1-over-par, Frank Lindwall tied for 37th with 3-over-par, Jake Slocum tied for 47th with 6-over-par and Lukas Pany in 75th with 17-over-par.
With the Cyclones siting in 7th place, they are in front of Miami (OH), Marquette, Arkansas State, Rutgers, Georgia Southern, Furman and Iowa. Iowa State as a team is 9-over-par with rounds of 285-292=577.
The final 18 holes of The Gopher Invitational which is at the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course will begin Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.