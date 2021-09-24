Iowa State soccer dropped its opening Big 12 match of the season on Friday evening to West Virginia. The No. 13 Mountaineers blanked the Cyclones 4-0 under the lights at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Cyclones got the match off to a fast start, with three shot attempts in the first 25 minutes. Iowa State looked to press against the West Virginia defense several times in the opening moments. Lauren McConnell had the best scoring opportunity in the 21st minute when her shot hit the right post.
From there, it was nearly all West Virginia the rest of the way, as the Mountaineers took the lead in the 27th minute, when redshirt senior Lauren Segalla snuck through the Iowa State defense and fired a shot near the right goal line into the left corner of the net.
The second half was much of the same for the Mountaineers, as the Cyclones struggled to create scoring chances. Junior defender Juliana Lynch fired a low shot towards the middle of the net to make it 2-0, with senior Isabella Sibley getting her second assist of the night.
Fifteen minutes later the Mountaineers attack found Segalla again, who scored her second of the match to make it 3-0 West Virginia. The Mountaineers sealed the win in the 77th minute, when sophomore AJ Rodriguez got her foot onto a rebound shot for her first goal of the season.
The Mountaineers outshot the Cyclones 16-5 over the 90 minutes, with Iowa State only producing one shot attempt in the second half through freshman Morina Suter-Doerig. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey earned the shutout with three saves.
Iowa State now sits at a record of 3-6 on the year, and will be back on the pitch on Thursday when they will play host to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Kickoff is set at 6pm.
