Iowa State women’s golf will head to the Silverado Showdown Monday — the Cyclones' first tournament action since March 20.
The tournament is hosted by the University of Oregon and will be played in Napa, California.
The Cyclones’ last tournament was on March 18-20 at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona, Iowa State tied for 10th out of 16 teams in the tournament.
After the previous tournament, the Cyclones have now dropped to 39th in the rankings according to golfstat.com.
The Cyclones saw some struggles in the tournament after the first two days they were shooting (+11). In round two of the Mountain View Collegiate, all five golfers shot over par.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn made Iowa State Cyclones women’s golf history during the tournament shooting the second-lowest round recorded. Jeeravivitaporn shot a career low 65 in the final round.
In the Silverado Showdown the Cyclones look for Jeeravivitaporn and Durisic to carry them through the tournament again. Jeeravivitaporn shot tied for 8th last time in this tournament and Durisic tied for 56th.
Charley Jacobs tied for 38th in last year's Showdown. In the three rounds she shot 75-77-76.
As a team the last two times in this tournament the cyclones have placed 7th and 8th.
This tournament features eight teams ranked in the top-25. No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Oregon, No. 5 San Jose St., No. 8 Arizona St., No. 13 USC, No. 15 UCLA, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arizona.
Iowa State will tee off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and can be followed live on golfstat.com.
