The Cyclones gymnastics team had one of its best performances of the season this week. Career and season highs were being set left and right.
Nine season or career highs were either broken or tied on Monday. After a loss last week, the team was eager to bounce back this time around.
Senior Sophia Steinmeyer said the team felt like they had "nothing to lose," as they looked past the struggles during the beam last weekend.
Starting off with vault, the Cyclones got a strong start from Phoebe Turner who scored a 9.775. Emilie Hong and Kelsey Boychuk both earned career highs for the event, scoring 9.825 and 9.875 respectively. Sophia Steinmeyer followed up with her own 9.875 score while Makayla Maxwell scored 9.800. Addy De Jesus wrapped up the event with a strong 9.850. The score totaled a Cyclone season high 49.225 and an event win.
Addy De Jesus and Natalie Horowitz highlighted the bars event for the Cyclones. They both earned a score of 9.900 and led the team to the event win. De Jesus' score tied her career high for the event, while Horowitz' score set a new personal best.
Makayla Maxwell picked up her second 9.800 of the day. Jade Vella-Wright also achieved a 9.800. Madelyn Langkamp scored a 9.725 and Loganne Basuel scored 9.675 to round out the scoring. The team finished with a 49.125-48.450 event victory.
The personal records continued to be shattered as the Cyclones took to the beam.
Steinmeyer and Turner each set career highs with a 9.875 and 9.850 respectively. Ariana Orrego set a new personal best for this season with her 9.750 to continue the Cyclones strong showing.
"We see every meet as an opportunity to improve," senior Ariana Orrego said.
Kelsey Boychuk and Meixi Semple each scored 9.725 on the event while Addy De Jesus earned a 9.750. The final score of the event was 48.950-48.800 in favor of the Cyclones.
In regards to last weekends meet, Iowa State head coach Jay Ronyane said that the team was angered by their previous performance on the beam and felt they had something to prove heading into this week.
Iowa State moved to the floor for the final event of the evening as they looked to set more personal bests. Langkamp led them off with a 9.650 and Orrego followed her with a 9.725. Maddie Diab came up big and grabbed a 9.850 score on the event.
Steinmeyer finished her strong performance with a 9.775 and set the team up in a good position to close out the meet victory. De Jesus came up next and earned an impressive 9.925 and setting once again a career high for the event. Andrea Maldonado wrapped up the meet with a score of 9.800, giving the Cyclones a final event score of 49.075.
The records set for the Iowa State team propelled them to their second victory over West Virginia this season. This time by a score of 196.375-193.800.
The Cyclones move to 3-2 on the season, and 3-1 in the Big 12 conference. They will head to Dekalb, Illinois to take on Northern Illinois University on Friday.
