The postseason is on the horizon for the Iowa State track and field squad as the NCAA announced the qualifiers for both the East and West Preliminary meets Thursday. The Cyclones will enter 22 bids in 13 different events across the men's and women's teams to the West Prelims, which are set to take place in College Station, Texas.
Senior distance runner Cailie Logue secured the highest-qualifying seed for her team, being placed in the 10th spot in the 10,000-meter among the field with a time of 33:09.99, which she achieved in a fifth-place performance at the Hayward Premiere in April. Logue most recently won her 10th Big 12 title across both track and cross country, sweeping both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter titles at the conference meet last weekend. The Erie, Kansas, native is returning to the West Preliminary meet for the third consecutive year after having qualified in the 5,000-meter in 2018 and 2019.
Logue will be joined on the track by fellow senior Abby Caldwell and freshman Janette Schraft in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Caldwell is the No. 21 seed with a time of 10:05.62 from her win at the Drake Relays, while Schraft punched her ticket with a 10:19.99 at the Big 12 Championships. Caldwell, like Logue, is also making her third trip to the NCAA West Preliminary Meet, while Schraft is a first-time qualifier.
The lone field competitor for Iowa State will be freshman discus thrower Emily March. The Livermore, California, native is the No. 6 seed in her event with a school record throw of 58.27 meters, which she achieved at the Rock Chalk Classic.
The Cyclone men are sending 18 entries in 10 events to the preliminary meet and are currently ranked No. 9 in the USTFCCCA's weekly rankings.
Sophomore Wesley Kiptoo is set to run in both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter events for the Cyclones. Kiptoo recently created history at the Big 12 Championships, having won the 5,000-meter, 10,000-meter and 3,000-meter steeplechase titles last weekend in Manhattan, Kansas, becoming the first man in Big 12 history to win three individual titles at the conference meet. Kiptoo will be the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the 5K and 10K, respectively, with times of 13:21.02 and 27:58.10 in the two events.
Freshman Ezekiel Rop will also compete in the 5,000-meter, making his first trip to an NCAA Preliminary Meet having secured the No. 29 seed in the event with a time of 13:45.85, which was achieved at the Oregon Relays. The 10,000-meter will see senior Edwin Kurgat and junior Thomas Pollard run alongside Kiptoo. Kurgat, who is a former All-American in the 5,000-meter, is making his third trip to the preliminary meet with a No. 5 seed time of 27:58.33. Pollard is the No. 29 seed in the event with a time of 28:47.63, making his first trip to the NCAA prelims since 2017.
Senior David Too and freshman Gable Sieperda will represent the Cyclones in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Both runners secured their qualifying spots at last weekend's Big 12 Championships, as Too is the No. 9 seed with a time of 8:40.31 while Sieperda is another first-time qualifier as the No. 23 seed with a time of 8:50.46.
The Iowa State men's largest event will be in the 800-meter, as the Cyclones qualified five athletes in the event. Leading the way is senior Festus Lagat, who secured the No. 3 seed with a time of 1:46.09 at the Rock Chalk Classic. Fellow senior Daniel Nixon joins Lagat as the No. 10 seed with a time of 1:47.65, while junior Alexander Lomong is the No. 12 seed in a time of 1:47.69 at the Big 12 Championships. Senior Roshon Roomes and sophomore Jason Gomez complete the Cyclone group as the No. 14 (1:47.87) and 15 (1:47.92) seeds, respectively.
Roomes will join senior Eric Fogltanz and the sophomore duo of Gage Clay and Cebastian Gentil to represent the Cyclones in the 4x400-meter relay. Iowa State is the No. 19 seed in the field with a time of 3:07.33 from the Big 12 meet. Fogltanz also qualified in the 400-meter hurdles, earning the No. 23 seed (51.04 seconds) at the previous conference meet.
For the field events, freshman Kevin Sakson is making his first trip to an NCAA prelim meet in both the shot put and discus throw. Sakson is the No. 18 seed in the discus with a personal best throw of 57.06 meters, and the No. 46 seed in the shot put with a mark of 17.77 meters. Senior All-American Vlad Pavlenko is the No. 4 seed in the hammer throw with a mark of 72.41 meters from the Rock Chalk Classic, returning to the NCAA prelims for a third-straight season. Fellow senior Scott Fuchs rounds out the Cyclones in the javelin throw as the No. 7 seed, having qualified at the Big 12 meet with a runner-up performance of 72.12 meters.
Iowa State will be competing in the NCAA West Preliminary Meet from Wednesday to Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas. The top-12 qualifiers from each event will advance to the NCAA Championships on June 9 to 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
