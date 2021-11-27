The undefeated No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones were back in action Saturday night to take on the 4-1 Penn State Lady Lions. Matching up in the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, the Cyclones defeated Charlotte on Friday while the Lady Lions defeated St. John’s.
Penn State scored the first basket of the game, but a 10-0 Iowa State run helped them to a 10-5 lead at the under-five media timeout.
Later on with the lead at 12-10, the Cyclones rattled off another big run of 12-0 due to four straight three-point makes. At the end of the first, Iowa State was up 24-10 while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc.
The second quarter was more of the same from Iowa State’s offense and defense. Heading to the locker room with a 45-28 lead, two-thirds of the Cyclones’ points came from long range at a 45 percent rate. On the other hand, Penn State was held to only 21 percent from deep and 35 percent from the floor.
The Joens sisters were tied for the team lead in scoring at the half, each with nine points on three three-point makes. Aubrey led the team in first half rebounds with six. Emily Ryan had five assists, and the team had 14 assists to the Lady Lions’ five.
Penn State didn’t make a shot from the floor for over seven minutes in the third quarter, allowing the Cyclones to win the quarter 20-11. Aubrey Joens picked up her 10th rebound in the frame, securing another double-double while continuing to show why she was moved into the starting lineup.
After a quarter’s worth of garbage time, the Cyclones moved to 7-0 with a final score of 93-59. The team shot 47 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three while only allowing Penn State to shoot 32 percent from the floor and 18 percent from three.
Aubrey Joens led Iowa State in scoring with 21 points on seven threes while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Ashley Joens had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Beatriz Jordão continued to provide a spark with 13 points in 15 minutes. Emily Ryan had a near double-double with nine points and 10 assists.
Every Cyclone that played at least 15 minutes scored in double-digits.
Iowa State takes on Massachusetts in the championship at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
