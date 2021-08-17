Iowa State men's golf released its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday, with the season set to begin Sept. 12 at the the Gopher Invitational.
The schedule includes 11 matches in various locations throughout the country. Here's a breakdown of how the schedule looks for the upcoming season:
Sept. 12-13 at Gopher Invitational
Since 2010, the Cyclones have played in the Gopher Invitational twice. In 2013, they finished fifth out of 12 teams and in 2015 they finished ninth out of 16 teams.
Sep. 26-28 at Badger Invitational
Since the 2014-15 season, the program has played five times in Madison, Wisconsin for this tournament. They have played quite well there, placing 2nd in 2014 and ended up winning the event in 2016 out of the 13 teams there.
Oct. 4-5 at Fighting Irish Classic
The Cyclones have played in South Bend, Indiana, twice in the past two seasons finishing 6th in 2018 and 8th in 2019. Returning senior Lachlan Barker has placed in the top-20 as an individual in his last two appearances at the event. Barker finished 18th in 2019 and T7 in 2018.
Oct. 11-13 at Big 12 Match Play
Every year Iowa State takes part in the Big 12 Match Play against a conference loaded with perennial top-25 teams. The Cyclones have struggled the past three years, going 2-13 against opponents in match play.
Jan. 24-25 at Arizona Intercollegiate
The spring season gets underway under the sun in Arizona. The Cyclones will travel to Tucson, Arizona for the Arizona Intercollegiate.. The golf team has had its shares of good and bad matches there over the years. In 2017, they finished 14th as a team, but in 2018 they came back to the event and finished fourth.
Feb. 21-23 at Prestige at PGA West
After another long break, the Cyclones will stick with the warm weather and will head over to La Quinta, California. In the past four seasons, they have averaged a finish of 10th place during this match.
Mar. 7-8 at Colleton River Collegiate
This event has be played at different locations over the years and has had different names in the past. Since Michigan State doesn't host the event in Michigan, they usually play in South Carolina due to winter weather up North. This year's event is being played at Bluffton, South Carolina. Iowa State has finished second in the event twice since 2018.
March 27-29 at The Hootie at Bulls Bay
The Cyclones will have back-to-back matches in South Carolina and this one will be played in Awendaw, South Carolina. They have played there in three of the past four seasons, finishing fourth, sixth and 10th as a team.
April 4-5 at Wyoming Cowboy Classic
This will be the first time the Cyclones have played in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic since the 2014-15 season. They finished in sixth place out of 24 teams that season.
April 16-17 at Hawkeye Invitational
Iowa State won the team title last time they played in Iowa City in the 2017-18 season. The year before they finished fourth out of the 14 teams.
April 25-27 at Big 12 Championship
The Cyclones will look to have better fortunes in the Big 12 Championship. They finished dead last in the 2020-21 season. Two years ago, it was canceled due to COVID-19 and three years ago they finished eighth out of the 10 teams participating.
May 16-18 at NCAA Regionals
The location of this year's regionals are still undecided. Last year, the Cyclones had two players finish in the top 40 with Tripp Kinney (12) and Lachlan Barker (36).
May 27- June 1 at NCAA Championship
The Golf NCAA Championships will be played in Scottsdale, Arizona this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.