Volleyball vs Wayne State 2

The Cyclones celebrate a successful kill from sophomore outside hitter Kenzie Mantz on March 26 in Iowa State's win against Wayne State at Hilton Coliseum.

The Iowa State volleyball nonconference schedule has been released, and excitement for the season is continuing to build. On Aug. 27, the team will play its first match of the season against Omaha, with the regular season wrapping up Nov. 20 against Baylor.

Iowa State will play at four different events in the upcoming season, starting as the host of the Cyclone Challenge. The team will then travel to play in the Penn State Challenge, the Iowa Invitational and the Diet Coke Classic.

In addition to each of these events, the Cyclones will head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to play against Cedar Falls. Finally, Iowa State will begin conference play Sept. 24 against TCU.

Iowa State complete schedule

Cyclone Challenge (Aug. 27-28; Ames, Iowa)

Aug. 27 vs. Omaha

Aug. 28 vs. Drake

Aug. 28 vs. Fresno State

Penn State Challenge (Sept. 3-4; State College, Pennsylvania)

Sept. 3 vs. LSU

Sept. 3 at Penn State

Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State

Iowa Invitational (Sept. 10-11; Iowa City, Iowa)

Sept. 10 vs. Ball State

Sept. 10 vs. Syracuse

Sept. 11 at Iowa

Nonconference matchup

Sept. 15 at Northern Iowa

Diet Coke Classic (Sept. 17-18; Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Sept. 17 vs. St. Thomas

Sept. 18 at Minnesota

Conference play

Sept. 24-25 vs. TCU

Oct. 1-2 at Kansas

Oct. 7-8 at Texas Tech

Oct. 21-22 vs. Texas

Oct. 29-30 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 5-6 at Oklahoma

Nov. 11 and 13 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 19-20 at Baylor

