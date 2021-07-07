The Iowa State volleyball nonconference schedule has been released, and excitement for the season is continuing to build. On Aug. 27, the team will play its first match of the season against Omaha, with the regular season wrapping up Nov. 20 against Baylor.
Iowa State will play at four different events in the upcoming season, starting as the host of the Cyclone Challenge. The team will then travel to play in the Penn State Challenge, the Iowa Invitational and the Diet Coke Classic.
In addition to each of these events, the Cyclones will head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to play against Cedar Falls. Finally, Iowa State will begin conference play Sept. 24 against TCU.
Iowa State complete schedule
Cyclone Challenge (Aug. 27-28; Ames, Iowa)
Aug. 27 vs. Omaha
Aug. 28 vs. Drake
Aug. 28 vs. Fresno State
Penn State Challenge (Sept. 3-4; State College, Pennsylvania)
Sept. 3 vs. LSU
Sept. 3 at Penn State
Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State
Iowa Invitational (Sept. 10-11; Iowa City, Iowa)
Sept. 10 vs. Ball State
Sept. 10 vs. Syracuse
Sept. 11 at Iowa
Nonconference matchup
Sept. 15 at Northern Iowa
Diet Coke Classic (Sept. 17-18; Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Sept. 17 vs. St. Thomas
Sept. 18 at Minnesota
Conference play
Sept. 24-25 vs. TCU
Oct. 1-2 at Kansas
Oct. 7-8 at Texas Tech
Oct. 21-22 vs. Texas
Oct. 29-30 vs. West Virginia
Nov. 5-6 at Oklahoma
Nov. 11 and 13 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 19-20 at Baylor
