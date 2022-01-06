The Iowa State wrestling team started off 2022 on a positive note Wednesday night, beating NJCAA program Northwest Kansas Technical College at Hilton Coliseum 56-0.
The 13th-ranked Cyclones recorded seven pins in nine matches against the Mustangs to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Ian Parker kicked things off in the 141-pound weight class with an 18-2 technical fall win over Northwest Kansas' Kyle Adams. The win was Parker's first of the season, as he previously lost to Iowa's Max Murin 3-2 on Dec. 5 in the CyHawk dual meet.
The Cyclones scored three consecutive falls after Parker's match, with Jarrett Degen (149), David Carr (157) and Isaac Judge (165) each pinning their opponents in less than six minutes.
Carr, the defending national champion at 157 pounds, wasted no time in his matchup against Mustangs freshman Hunter Gonzales and pinned him in just 17 seconds. The win extended Carr's winning streak to 42 matches. Degen got the first fall of the match after leading Bryce Boumans 12-4, while Judge recorded a pin at the 4:38 mark against Mustangs freshman Richie Lee.
Joel Devine, ranked 24th in the nation at 174 pounds, posted the only decision of the night for the Cyclones, as he defeated Jameel Coles 8-2. Coles is currently ranked fifth in the nation among junior college wrestlers.
No. 9 Marcus Coleman continued the pin-fest for the Cyclones in the 184-pound weight class, recording a fall 1:53 mark over Mustangs freshman Joshua Miller.
Yonger Bastida, 14th-ranked, followed with another fall against Jayshon Hines (1:18) to record his eighth consecutive win on the year, and Sam Schuyler (No. 30) picked up another quick six points for the Cyclones with a pin after 19 seconds over Northwest Kansas' Jayshon Hines.
Kysen Terukina wrapped up the evening by wrestling in the 133-pound weight class. Terukina, who is currently ranked 22nd at 125 pounds, pinned Mustangs freshman Samuel Blackmon to close out the Cyclones' dominant night.
Iowa State will return to the mat at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, when they will take on Cal State Bakersfield at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones were to face off against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona on Jan. 9, but the match was cancelled due to recent COVID-19 developments within the Sun Devils program.
