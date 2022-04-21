Iowa State women’s golf looks to stay hot as it heads to Hockley, Texas, on Friday to compete in the Big 12 Championship.
The Cyclones are coming off a sixth-place finish at The Bruzzy, with two golfers placing in the top-20.
In the tournament, Liyana Durisic tied for fifth, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 14th, Charley Jacobs tied for 32nd, Ruby Chou tied for 38th and Warda Rawof tied for 46th.
Iowa State dropped one spot in the rankings to 38th heading into a loaded field in Texas.
The Big 12 Championship will feature six teams in the top-38 nationally: No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 15 Texas, No. 16 Baylor, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 28 TCU and No. 38 Iowa State.
In The Bruzzy, Iowa State finished below Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas.
At the Big 12 Championships, Iowa State will tee off with Texas Tech and TCU at 9 a.m. The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are the reigning champions.
At the 2021 Big 12 Championships, Iowa State finished eighth out of the nine teams that competed.
Durisic and Joy Chou tied for 24th, Jeeravivitaporn tied for 31st and Charley Jacobs tied for 41st. The Cyclones shot 884 overall as a team.
In the 2020 season, the Big 12 Championships were canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, Iowa State finished eighth out of the nine teams competing.
You can find the live scoring and results on golfstat.com.
