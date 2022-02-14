Party like it’s 2002?
Iowa State women's basketball comes in at No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll, which is the highest Iowa State has been ranked in 20 years.
And the two games the Cyclones will play this week could be their most crucial back-to-back slate of the season.
Going on the road to No. 14 Texas on Wednesday and playing at home against No. 15 Oklahoma — who is one game back of Iowa State — on Saturday, a 2-0 week would go a long way on the path to a regular season Big 12 title.
With the win over TCU on Saturday, the program got out to its best start through 24 games in school history with a record of 21-3. Emily Ryan also set the single-game school record for assists with 17.
More history could be in the forecast this week, as Ashley Joens is just 12 points away from passing Angie Welle and becoming the Cyclones’ all-time leading scorer.
Baylor (No. 7), Texas (No. 14) and Oklahoma (No. 15) are the three other Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25. Kansas is receiving votes.
