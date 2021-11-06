Iowa State tennis is not going out without a fight as the second day of the ITA Fall Nationals get underway.
Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo started the day strong in the singles consolation matches. Naklo earned a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory against the University of Virginia’s Elaine Chervinsky to advance in the consolation bracket.
Naklo faced Southern California’s Snow Han in the next singles consolation match, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed. Naklo defeated Han 6-3, 6-4 to move on to the consolation singles semifinals.
Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova started off strong in the doubles round of 16 against University of Texas duo of Charlotte Chavatipon and Kylie Collins. The Iowa State duo was able to take the first set 6-4, but were unable to hold off the explosive Texas duo. They were defeated 0-6, 6-10 in the last two sets of the match.
Naklo and Christin Hsieh were able to stay alive in the doubles consolation bracket by defeating Northwestern’s Hannah McColgan and Sydney Pratt 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Naklo will face No. 4 seed Lisa Zaar of Pepperdine University at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa State's Naklo and Hsieh will play in the consolation bracket on Saturday as well.
