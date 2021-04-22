The Iowa State softball team takes on the Baylor Bears in a three-game series at 4 p.m. Friday in Ames. The other two games will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
This matchup against the Bears will be the last home game series for the Cyclones this year. The Cyclones currently hold a 24-16 overall record and are 0-9 in the Big 12.
Iowa State has yet to see Baylor this year, and the Cyclones have a total of 15 all-time wins against the Bears.
Due to weather conditions, Iowa State was unable to compete in all three of the scheduled games against North Dakota State. For the one game they were able to finish against the Bisons, the Cyclones walked away victorious in a 10-4 win.
For the final game against the Bears on Sunday, Iowa State is honoring two seniors who have shown commitment and talent throughout their time as a Cyclone.
Sami Williams and Logan Schaben, who have been part of the program for over four years, will be wrapping up their collegiate career in their final season.
The Williams and Schaben duo have been a crucial component of the Cyclone team. They have left their mark through various school records. With 118 wins, the two have set Iowa State's most winning team record since 1989.
